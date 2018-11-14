Build the wall: Trump-inspired toy sold as ‘great Christmas gift’ for children

(RNN) – “The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong.” That is part of one conservative company’s sales pitch for a children’s Christmas toy.
The MAGA building blocks, a Lego-like toy, is being sold by Keep and Bear, a retailer of conservative gifts and apparel.
Here’s more of the sales pitch: “A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, TX. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail,” according to the company’s website. “We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth.”
The toy, which is being sold for $29.95, is now available for preorder.
It includes 101 pieces and a President Trump figurine wearing a MAGA hat.
Shipping begins Nov. 23, according to the company’s site.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a wall to be built along the U.S.’s southern border. Parts of the wall, which consists of fencing in some places, are already being funded or built.
Those of the other political persuasion looking for Christmas gifts for their children can pick up Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton dolls.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.