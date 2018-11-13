Student Spotlight: Wilson High seniors hold prestigious academic title

Those scores would leave many people speechless. Watson and Lee expressed their humility and respect for academics with one another, which is why some consider them the dynamic duo. “In academics yes, we skipped math in seventh grade, so we’ve been accelerated and took Algebra 1 in seventh grade which isn’t really the norm, so we’ve bonded over math struggles and being in different lunches than our peers. We definitely have a passion for academics that we respect with one another," stated Watson.