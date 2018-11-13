Student Spotlight: Wilson High seniors hold prestigious academic title

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Student Spotlight celebrates academics as Florence One Schools announced the seniors named as the 2019 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Annie Kate Watson and Alice Lee, seniors at Wilson High School, hold an honor that less than 1 percent of US high school seniors achieve. From the chance to receive scholarship money to receiving this recognition, the girls agree it will help lead them to the road of success.
“Pretty exciting, I think it’s cool because we’ve been in class together since third grade so we’ve participated in academic challenge team and other events at our school and have seen each other succeeding and going to excel after we leave Wilson," said Watson.
Nationwide, more than 16,000 seniors compete in the prestigious program. The national merit scholarship offers than $31 million worth of scholarships and the girls were chosen as semifinalists based on their PSAT scores.
Watson explained, “The top possible score on the PSAT is a 1520 and I scored a 1490.” Then Lee replied, “And I scored a 1470."
Those scores would leave many people speechless. Watson and Lee expressed their humility and respect for academics with one another, which is why some consider them the dynamic duo. “In academics yes, we skipped math in seventh grade, so we’ve been accelerated and took Algebra 1 in seventh grade which isn’t really the norm, so we’ve bonded over math struggles and being in different lunches than our peers. We definitely have a passion for academics that we respect with one another," stated Watson.
The two seniors attend Wilson High for its IB program and one can guess they are already putting their names out to colleges. “I’m thinking of pursuing business in college and my top school is U Pen and I’m looking at a lot of places and scholarships," explained Watson.
Lee added, “I would like to be a biomedical engineer, so my top two choices are Vanderbilt and USC.”
When asked what advice they have for other students, Watson said, “List making, you have to figure out what you need to get done today and do a little at a time. Sometimes, you sacrifice sleep." Lee agreed, “Yes, definitely, sacrifice sleep.”
The girls encourage students to do their best, ask for help and have fun.
Finalists for the National Merit Scholarship will be announced in February and the scholarship winners will be announced in the spring and summer.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.