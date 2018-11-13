South Carolinians go to California to help during wildfires

"We do have trained disaster case workers that help with the emotional, you know if you can imagine coming in and knowing that you've just lost your house, or you've got people that you don't know where they are, and you're coming in to a shelter just to seek refuge and you might have some emotional issues that you might want a little bit of assistance with, so we're there for that,” said Rebecca Jordan, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region.