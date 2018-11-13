South Carolinians go to California to help during wildfires

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Red Cross Volunteers from our state have deployed to California to help with wildfire relief efforts.
The American Red Cross has deployed 5 volunteers between two fires: the Camp fire and the Woolsey Fire.
Officials with the Palmetto South Carolina Region say two volunteers are from their Low Country Chapter, one from their Eastern South Carolina Chapter and two from their upstate chapter will be serving.
Their duties will include: helping shelter evacuees, providing hot meals, coordinating where supplies go and providing emotional and spiritual support for those in need.
"We do have trained disaster case workers that help with the emotional, you know if you can imagine coming in and knowing that you've just lost your house, or you've got people that you don't know where they are, and you're coming in to a shelter just to seek refuge and you might have some emotional issues that you might want a little bit of assistance with, so we're there for that,” said Rebecca Jordan, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region.
Jordan says they will also be able to step in to situations when local resources start to dwindle.
“It’s important for us to come together as we saw when we had the flood here," Jordan said. “We had people from all over the country that came and helped and we’d do the same for them as well and sometimes these disasters are larger than the individual community can handle so it’s important for us to provide that assistance to them.”
If anyone is looking for family members impacted by the wildfires in California, the red cross has a service called, “safe and search.”
If you’d like to learn how to volunteer, you can visit REDCROSS.ORG.
