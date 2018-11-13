Police probe alleged sexual assault at Atlantic Beach-area business

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after an adult entertainer was allegedly sexually assaulted last weekend in the Atlantic Beach area.
On November 10, police responded to Grand Strand Medical Center where they spoke with the 20-year-old victim, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report states. The victim said she was an entertainer at a business on Highway 17.
According to police, the victim stated she was giving the suspect a private dance in a backroom when he attempted to sexually assault her. She then pushed the suspect off, but after a about a minute he came at her again and was able to “slightly enter her,” the report states.
Police say after the alleged sexual assault, the victim ran from the backroom and a bouncer removed the suspect from the building. According to the report, the suspect is described as a 30-year-old black male.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
