New rules could soon come to e-cigarettes

“You’re comparing two evils. One is definitely a little bit better than the other, but it’s still not beneficial. And again, the flavored cigarettes - the flavored e-cigarettes - have increased risk of permanent lung disease. Future studies could even show more cancer, it could have a different part or a different relation, more oxygen requirements. It’s unfortunate. And you don’t want the young people to be using that. You want the rates to be decreasing and people using them less. It’s not an instead, it should be trying to cut off and not use them at all, so that’s probably the push I think would be best for everybody and trying to cut them back completely,” said Dr. Pandoo.