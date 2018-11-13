NASCAR legend, native South Carolinian David Pearson dies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – NASCAR legend and South Carolina native David Pearson has died, according to a tweet from NASCAR on NBC.
Known as “The Silver Fox,” Pearson was 83 at the time of his death.
Over the course of his career, Pearson had 105 wins and three NASCAR championships, according to a tweet. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Many racing greats took to social media to pay tribute to Pearson.
“David Pearson was one of the all time greats. Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway, released a statement offering condolences and sympathies to Pearson’s family and friends.
“His record 10 wins at Darlington Raceway put him in a league of his own,” Tharp said. “His fierce competitiveness and passion for the sport endeared him to the NASCAR faithful. His Hall of Fame career will go down as one of the most prolific in the history of the sport. A native South Carolinian, he was a wonderful ambassador for our sport and for the Palmetto State. He will be missed and will always be remembered.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.