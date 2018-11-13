Myrtle Beach City Council votes allow breweries in certain areas of the city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach passed an ordinance that will now allow breweries in different areas of the city.
For one local business, Tidal Creek Brewhouse, this means they will be able to start work on a brewery in the Market Common area.
The ordinance means breweries will now be allowed in light manufacturing and warehouse manufacturing zoned areas of the city. Tidal Creek Brewhouse is looking to put their brewery in one of the LM zoned districts on Knowles Street, between the Market Common and the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The warehouse was formerly used as a vending machine business, but it’s been vacant for three years.
Tidal Creek already owns the building but was waiting for this ordinance to pass in order to start work.
Tidal Creek Brewhouse Owner Michael Grossman says he’s excited about what this means for the City of Myrtle Beach.
“It will attract the beer tourism. For example, Ashville, North Carolina has built itself around beer tourism. There are several breweries throughout Ashville and the surrounding area and you have people of the beer culture flock there just to check it all out. So, it’s another tourism aspect,” he said.
Grossman says Tidal Creek Brewhouse hopes to open in Spring 2019.
