Multi-vehicle accident causing traffic delays near Lakewood Elementary
Source: WMBF News
November 13, 2018 at 7:53 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 7:55 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning is causing traffic delays on Prestwick Drive near the back entrance of Lakewood Elementary School.

A WMBF News employee says at least three vehicles are involved. Several ambulances are at the scene of the wreck.

There is no information at this time to indicate a school bus was involved in the accident, and there are no immediate reports of injuries.

