Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

Brandon O’neal Coakley (Source: Georgetown PD)
November 13, 2018 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:30 PM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police need your help in locating Brandon O’neal Coakley, who is wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an online post from the department, Coakley allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at the Roadway Inn at 600 Church Street in Georgetown.

If you have any information on Coakley’s whereabouts, contact Georgetown police at 843-545-4300. You can also call the department’s tip line at 843-545-4400 or dial 911.

