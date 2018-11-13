Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police need your help in locating Brandon O’neal Coakley, who is wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to an online post from the department, Coakley allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at the Roadway Inn at 600 Church Street in Georgetown.
If you have any information on Coakley’s whereabouts, contact Georgetown police at 843-545-4300. You can also call the department’s tip line at 843-545-4400 or dial 911.
