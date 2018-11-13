Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Hwy. 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday that killed a bicyclist.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cp. Sonny Collins, 30-year-old Fernando Arnoldo Sacalxo Tambris has been taken into custody and charged in the crash.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was booked into jail at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.
According to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 707. Officials say both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling southbound on 707 when the bicyclist was hit from behind.
