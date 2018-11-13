Grand Strand ceremonies pay tribute to veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - People from across the Grand Strand showed their love and support for local veterans in Veterans Day events that took place on Monday.
In Myrtle Beach, the annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
A number of veterans and city officials, including Mayor Brenda Bethune, were in attendance to remember fallen heroes.
The city of North Myrtle Beach also joined in recognizing veterans, holding its Veterans Day service at the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
