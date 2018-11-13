FIRST ALERT: Several rivers above flood stage and rising

A FLOOD WARNING continues for The Lumber near Lumberton until further notice. On Tuesday the river was just above flood stage at 13.10 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast by the weekend. The river will continue rising to near 16.2 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter depending on additional rainfall. At 16.0 feet, flooding worsens in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flooding also worsens between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of town. In addition, Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will have flood waters on them.