FIRST ALERT: Several rivers above flood stage and rising

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent rounds of heavy rainfall have sent several rivers above flood stage. Rivers will continue to rise through the end of the week with additional rain in the forecast.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches have been reported across much of the area over the last 24 hours. This rainfall combined with last week’s rain and additional rainfall through Thursday will lead to continued rises on several rivers.
LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON:
A FLOOD WARNING continues for The Lumber near Lumberton until further notice. On Tuesday the river was just above flood stage at 13.10 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast by the weekend. The river will continue rising to near 16.2 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter depending on additional rainfall. At 16.0 feet, flooding worsens in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flooding also worsens between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of town. In addition, Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will have flood waters on them.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER:
A FLOOD WARNING is now in effect for the Pee Dee river until further notice. On Tuesday, the current river level was 18.50 feet and flood stage is 19.0 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast by the weekend. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to rise to near 24.5 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter depending on additional rainfall this week. At 25.0 feet, flood waters will continue to impact logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Flooding of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY:
A FLOOD WARNING is now in effect until further notice for the Black Creek near Quinby. On Tuesday the level was 8.83 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast as the creek rises above flood stage by Tuesday afternoon and continues to rise to near 14.8 feet by Thursday evening. At 15.0 feet, floodwaters enter several homes on Creekside Drive, East Black Creek Road and Crooked Creek Drive.
The Waccamaw River and Little Pee Dee River are forecast to remain below flood stage through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.