FIRST ALERT: Rain at times through Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active and unsettled weather pattern will keep off and on rain in the forecast through Thursday.
A cold front will slowly sag through the region this evening bringing another round of showers periods of rain. No severe weather or thunderstorms are expected, but wet weather will have an impact on the evening commute. Temperatures will drop from the 50s and 60s this evening into the upper 40s and lower 50s by daybreak Wednesday. No significant rain is expected early Wednesday morning, but cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will remain.
A chilly northeast breeze will keep cloudy skies and cool temperatures locked into place through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees for afternoon readings in the lower to middle 50s. A few light showers and periods of drizzle are likely from time to time.
Another storm system will move up the coast late Wednesday night through early Thursday and produce yet another round of rain. Most of the rain will fall during the first half of Thursday and local amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Thursday’s temperature forecast is very tricky. Milder weather will likely move onshore and push Grand Strand temperatures to near 70. Inland areas will likely remain stuck in the cooler weather with temperatures steady in the middle 50s.
Clearing skies will finally arrive by Friday and continue through the weekend along with seasonably cool weather.
