FIRST ALERT: Rain at times through Thursday

Another storm system will move up the coast late Wednesday night through early Thursday and produce yet another round of rain. Most of the rain will fall during the first half of Thursday and local amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Thursday’s temperature forecast is very tricky. Milder weather will likely move onshore and push Grand Strand temperatures to near 70. Inland areas will likely remain stuck in the cooler weather with temperatures steady in the middle 50s.