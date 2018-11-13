FIRST ALERT: Rain remains in the forecast with up and down temps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures have been climbing overnight, but a wide range of temperatures is in place this morning. We have climbed to near 70 at the beach and inland temperatures are now in the low 50s to start the day. A warm front has edged onshore and is providing the wide range of numbers. Highs today will be in the low 60s inland and remain near 70 at the beach.
Rain starts us off early this morning but will taper off as the morning rolls on. A couple showers are possible through the rest of the day. Rain chances increase again tomorrow midday and rain stays in the forecast through Thursday.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s.
Finally Friday we clear out and stay cool for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.