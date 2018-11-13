FIRST ALERT: Rain remains in the forecast with up and down temps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures have been climbing overnight, but a wide range of temperatures is in place this morning. We have climbed to near 70 at the beach and inland temperatures are now in the low 50s to start the day. A warm front has edged onshore and is providing the wide range of numbers. Highs today will be in the low 60s inland and remain near 70 at the beach.