Disney World bans man who waved pro-Trump signs while on ride

ORLANDO, FL (WTXL/RNN) - A longtime annual pass-holder who was permitted back into Disney World after waving signs supporting Donald Trump in September has been banned from the park again.
WFTV reports Don Cini went back to Disney World last week after his annual pass was taken away for violating park rules by unfurling a Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom in September.
The rules prohibit the use of any signs, flags or banners, according to their report. Disney officials later had a change of heart and let Cini back in.
But Cini told WFTV while he wanted to follow the rules, he wanted to "test them."
“I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag,” Cini told WFTV.
So, Cini displayed a Trump 2020 sign on Splash Mountain and a Keep America Great sign on Expedition Everest last week, leading to him being banned from all Walt Disney World properties.
A Disney spokesperson told the Associated Press it’s not the content or a political issue, but it’s the “result of repeatedly not following park rules.”
Cini told WFTV that his actions cost him his annual pass, which he says he’s had for 24 years, but says he has no plans on stopping.
WFTV reports Cini now plans to display a 50-foot wide flag sometime next week somewhere in the United States.
Copyright 2018 WTXL via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.