Conway Riverwalk reopening a big step in helping businesses bounce back after flooding

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - More than a month since the Waccamaw River rose to historic flood levels, parts of Downtown Conway are just returning to normal. The Conway Riverwalk is now open after receiving repairs due to damage from Hurricane Florence.
Meanwhile, the road to recovery has been a particularly long one for Waccamaw Outfitters, one of the many businesses near the Riverwalk to be affected by flooding.
The owner, Matt Varnadore, says his store was forced to shut its doors for nearly two months. Now, with new floors and a fresh coat of paint, they’re finally back open for business with improvements.
Varnadore says the down time has given him time to think of ways to take their business to the next level. They’ve decided to add indoor kayak classes and new kayak tours along Murrells Inlet and the Waccamaw River.
Varnadore says the reopening of the Riverwalk is a big step in getting back on track by bringing added foot traffic to the area.
“The river, Riverfront Park, Riverwalk is a big attraction for Conway. It brings a lot of people to Conway to do just that, you know, walk and explore and with that they take time to come and visit the stores downtown. With the parks and riverfront being back open it’s going to be a huge help to the local businesses,” he said.
Varnadore said the next step for his business is finding ways to build inventory back up—which took a hit during the flooding as well.
