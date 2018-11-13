Conway police seek attempted murder suspect

Conway police seek attempted murder suspect
David Mark Dixon (Source: Conway police)
By WMBF News Staff | November 13, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 11:12 AM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department needs your help in tracking down an attempted murder suspect.

The suspect has been identified as David Mark Dixon, 36, of Conway.

According to a news release from Conway police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police say they located a victim who had their vehicle shot.

Police identified Dixon as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy Equinox, the release states. If you have any information on Dixon’s whereabouts, contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.

