College bowl game coming to Grand Strand in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand will be the host city for a new college bowl game in 2020.
The announcement was made Tuesday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina University’s campus by members of ESPN Events and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The creation of the Myrtle Beach Bowl was announced. It will be a pre-Christmas game.
Back in June, it was first announced that the Myrtle Beach area was one of two “near locks” to host two of three new bowl games.
