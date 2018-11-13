Children’s museum making temporary move, still looking forward to downtown revitalization

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – EdVenture, previously known as the Children’s Museum of South Carolina, is making a move to The Market Common.
However, it might not be for long, according to EdVenture interim president and CEO, Lisa Hailey.
"The Market Common’s location is temporary while the city is still developing the overall plans for downtown and we remain committed to being part of that project,” Hailey said.
EdVenture staff said setting up shop downtown is a great opportunity and they’re still committed to that.
"She has stated this is a temporary location and they are in need of a temporary location,” said Lauren Clever, executive director of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.
The city has been in communication with Hailey about the move and EdVenture’s interest in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The DRC is currently working with Benchmark on revitalization plans. In the meantime, Hailey said they needed another space to call home.
“It’s a big opportunity for us. We hope that the space could be larger. It’s a small space in Market Commons for us. We would love to have a bigger site,” she said.
The children’s museum started looking for a new location after the one on Oak Street closed over the summer.
"The Oak Street location had just become unsuitable for us,” Hailey said.
She added they’re looking forward to opening up temporarily in The Market Common in either February or March of 2019.
“They are interested in being a part of whatever the effort is going to be downtown, if it is a fit for the children’s museum or EdVenture, then they want to be a part of that,” Clever said.
Hailey said they signed a three-year lease at The Market Common. The temporary location will be on Howard Avenue.
