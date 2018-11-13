CCU sees increase in some crimes, decrease in others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University saw a rise in the number of weapon and drug arrests on campus from 2017 to 2016, and a decrease in the number of alcohol arrests.
This is according to the annual Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Report.
The report shows that CCU reported 114 drug arrests in 2017, up from 83 in 2016. The university also had an increase in weapon arrests, with 13 in 2017 and just one in 2016.
“We’re kind of going with the idea that this is a good thing. We’re finding the drugs, we’re finding the people, we’re getting them off the street and putting them in jail,” said CCU Capt. Thomas Mezzapelle.
Mezzapelle said nine out of 13 of the people arrested for weapons don’t attend CCU.
“Most of the people that we caught with drugs and weapons were not students. So these are people that aren’t part of our community that we don’t need and don’t want here,” he said.
As for alcohol-related incidents, the number of arrests dropped. In 2016 there were 92 alcohol arrests on campus. That number fell to 64 in 2017.
However, the number of alcohol referrals went up from 860 in 2016 to 1,081 in 2017. A referral means the dean of students deals with the incident, and the student may have to take alcohol education classes.
“It’s a controlled system that lets us know they have definitely been educated about what their responsibilities are,” said Mezzapelle.
When compared to the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, CCU had the most alcohol referrals and weapon arrests out of the three.
USC had the most drug arrests with 166 and Clemson was the highest for alcohol arrests with 78.
“It’s based on geography. It’s not based on are they a student, are they not a student, are they a member of the community, are they not a member? It’s based on is it happening on the property or just adjacent to that property?” said Mezzapelle.
