Bond denied for three suspects accused of murdering, burning men found in car in Socastee

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A circuit court judge denied bond Tuesday morning for three of the suspects accused of killing two men over the summer and burning their bodies in a car found in the Socastee area.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, bond was denied for Michael Faile, William Tatum and Zachary Stell.
The attorney for the fourth suspect – David Lee Cook – waived his client’s bond motion.
Arrest warrants indicate the murders were the result of an attempt to recover heroin and fentanyl from the victims, as well as disposing of the bodies by burning them and the vehicle.
The bodies of 29-year-old Matthew Autry and 35-year-old Shawn David Anderson were found burned inside a vehicle discovered off Butler Road on July 27.
