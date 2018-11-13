Actor John Goodman spotted at downtown Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Another day, another celebrity spotted in Charleston.
Actor John Goodman stopped by Sticky Fingers downtown over the weekend, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. While it’s unknown why he’s in town, the restaurant wrote on Facebook that he came back the next day for more.
Goodman is known for his acting prowess on both the small and big screens, starring in movies such as The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Argo and The Artist as well as TV in shows like Rosanne.
That’s a Springfield Cardinals hat he’s wearing by the way, which is a minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Goodman grew up in Affton, Illinois which isn’t far from the baseball town.
Goodman is far from the first celebrity to make an appearance in the Holy City. Kanye West recently came to town as did actress Reese Witherspoon for her book tour.
