Volunteer football coach cited after hitting referee, reports say
November 12, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 12:55 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A volunteer coach was cited by police after reportedly hitting a 70-year-old referee in the face during a football game last week.

Joseph Brantley, 50, was cited for third-degree assault.

On November 5, Brantley allegedly pushed and then struck the referee with an open hand, a Conway Police Department incident report states.

Horry County Schools says the incident occurred during a game between Whittemore Park Middle and Aynor Middle:

“During a B-team football game on Monday, November 5, between Whittemore Park Middle and Aynor Middle School, an incident took place on the field towards the end of the game. An unpaid, volunteer football coach and a football player from WPMS pushed a referee after a call on the field.”
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools

According to the school district, disciplinary actions are possible:

“The incident is under investigation and disciplinary actions are possible by HCS and the South Carolina High School League. This was the last game of the season. HCS hold our employees and coaches to the highest of moral standards, and we expect them to conduct themselves as role models for our students. We encourage a positive atmosphere set by coaches, officials, fans and other athletes while encouraging principles of good sportsmanship and enjoyment of competition.”
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools

Conway police say the victim did not complain of any injuries.

