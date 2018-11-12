Volunteer football coach cited after hitting referee, reports say

“The incident is under investigation and disciplinary actions are possible by HCS and the South Carolina High School League. This was the last game of the season. HCS hold our employees and coaches to the highest of moral standards, and we expect them to conduct themselves as role models for our students. We encourage a positive atmosphere set by coaches, officials, fans and other athletes while encouraging principles of good sportsmanship and enjoyment of competition.”

Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools