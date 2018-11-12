Volunteer football coach cited after hitting referee, reports say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A volunteer coach was cited by police after reportedly hitting a 70-year-old referee in the face during a football game last week.
Joseph Brantley, 50, was cited for third-degree assault.
On November 5, Brantley allegedly pushed and then struck the referee with an open hand, a Conway Police Department incident report states.
Horry County Schools says the incident occurred during a game between Whittemore Park Middle and Aynor Middle:
According to the school district, disciplinary actions are possible:
Conway police say the victim did not complain of any injuries.
