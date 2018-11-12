Surfside Beach honors veterans, including two WWII soldiers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One hundred years ago, World War I came to an end. Since then, we continue to honor and remember those who served this country and fought for our freedom.
For World War II veterans Ted Ross and John Webster, a simple hand shake and a thank you from fellow soldiers and complete strangers goes a long way.
“Well it means a lot,” said Webster.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Ross.
From Murrells Inlet to Surfside Beach, veterans gathered to show their support for all the men and women who have fought for their country.
“Everything is for the veterans here, it’s a great state and we salute all the veterans,” said Philip Manna, VFW post commander.
Ted Ross is 100-years-old, and he and 91-year-old John Webster shook hands with fellow soldiers and strangers for nearly 15 minutes, each wanting the chance to say thank you.
Webster says all he ever wanted to do was fly planes and spent over 20 years in the Air Force. He was even stationed in Myrtle Beach for several years.
Ross spent his time in the U.S. Army during WWII, but these days he loves talking with fellow soldiers and sharing war stories.
Flags and wreaths were also presented at memorial sites to remember those who lost their lives.
“We never forget,” said Manna.
Ross and Webster plan on being here for next year’s Veterans Day celebration.
We at WMBF News thank all the men and women who served our country.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.