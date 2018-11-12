Stan Lee, superhero creator, comic book icon, dead at 95

Several years before, in an interview with Playboy in 2014, Lee was asked about his mortality and said: "I know [my obituary] is already written. It's sitting there in the New York Times computers somewhere. It's all ready to go. You can't stop it. I've had a happy life ... You know, my motto is 'Excelsior.' That's an old word that means 'upward and onward to greater glory.' Keep moving forward, and if it's time to go, it's time. Nothing lasts forever."