SC Red Cross volunteers deploy to CA as wildfires continue to burn

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina American Red Cross volunteers have deployed to California as wildfires in the state continue to rage out of control.
According to a news release, six volunteers from the Palmetto State have been sent. Three volunteers are helping with Camp Fire, while the remaining volunteers are assisting with fires in Ventura County, CA.
“While in California, the volunteers will be assigned to specific jobs, which include providing hot meals to those in need, coordinating the movement of needed supplies or providing disaster spiritual care to evacuees staying in shelters,” the release states.
If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, click here and fill out an application.
