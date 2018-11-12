Ohtani wins AL Rookie of the Year; Acuna takes NL honor

In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, waits to stretch during batting practice before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston. Ohtani has been voted American League Rookie of the Year after becoming the first player since Babe Ruth with 10 homers and four pitching wins in the same season. Ohtani, a 24-year-old right-hander who joined the Angels last winter after five seasons with Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters, received 25 first-place votes and four seconds for 137 points from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in balloting announced Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)