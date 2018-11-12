Man charged in deadly crash on S.C. 22 pleads guilty to reckless homicide

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Alabama man charged in connection with a deadly May 2017 crash on S.C. 22 has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.
According to online records from the Horry County Public Index, Justin Oneil Penn entered the plea on Nov. 8. He was sentenced to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The sentence was suspended to 274 days and two years’ probation. Penn was awarded credit for time served of 274 days. Probation may transferred to Alabama, according to court records.
Penn’s driver’s license was also suspended.
Initially, Penn was charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 19-year-old Shemeria Smith.
Allegations were that Penn held Smith against her will in the vehicle that was involved in the deadly crash on May 16, 2017.
