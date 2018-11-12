Horry County Council to consider plans for housing development off Old Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County leaders will hear a proposal for a housing development off Old Highway 90 that would bring nearly 1,500 single-family homes to the area.
A second reading of the proposal will go before council during their meeting Tuesday, after the planning commission voted to not recommend the development.
During public input at the planning commission meeting earlier this month, community members in opposition said they’re concerned about additional traffic that would come with it. Arguments against the proposal also include a lack of fire and EMS in the area.
However, if approved, the development would come with a development agreement, which promises $1,000 per unit to go towards public safety.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says as it stands now, there are two small fire stations nearby which wouldn’t be able to safely serve a new development of that size.
“What we feel like we need to do should that development go in would be to build what we call a mega station which would have two or three engines and a ladder truck and all that... and we would close both of the other stations basically," said Vaught.
The plan requests the rezoning of nearly 900 acres that would be needed to accommodate the project. Despite the council’s decision, the developers will still have the option to build on the property under current zoning.
