FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances begin ramping up heading into the work week. This morning is cloudy and chilly. Rain moves in this afternoon and turns heavy overnight. Rain continues through Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals of one to two inches will be likely. Highs Monday will make it to the mid 60s at the beach and only climb to the mid 50s inland.
As that system moves out, another round of even colder weather will arrive by Wednesday, with highs only into the middle to upper 40s. By Thursday afternoon, a system will develop along the coast, bringing rain both inland and at the beaches through Thursday morning and clearing out by Friday. Temperatures stay near 60 and a sunny streak sets up heading into next weekend.
