FIRST ALERT: Risk of isolated severe storms, tornadoes may develop tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few severe storms may develop near the coast late tonight along with the risk of an isolated tornado.
A strong storm system passing through the Carolinas tonight and early Tuesday will transport increasingly warm, humid and unstable air onshore across the coastal sections after midnight tonight.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 overnight. This warmth, along with increasing humidity, will create an environment favorable for isolated thunderstorms to develop. In addition, increasing winds and increasing wind shear in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere may support a few strong to severe storms at times. Enough wind shear exists in the atmosphere to support the risk of an isolated tornado or two.
The last few versions of the latest high resolution forecast models indicate a few severe storms for areas near the coast.
The best time frame for the isolated severe storm and tornado risk will be from 12:00 AM Tuesday through 6:00 AM Tuesday.
Because severe weather will be possible at a time when most people will be asleep, it’s important to have a way to receive severe weather warnings. Make sure the volume on your phone is up high enough to hear severe weather notifications. The WMBF First Alert Weather App will send customized alerts to your area along with immediate notification of any severe weather watches or warnings.
