‘Eat Mor Chikin!’ Study finds most in-demand food chain in SC is Chick-fil-A

Before you head to the bank to open your very own Chick-fil-A, consider the cost. According to this study, it will cost you between $265,265 and $2.2 million, which is considerably more than owning a Subway restaurant. However, the required liquid assets for Chick-Fil-A were only $5,000 and the failure rate for Chick-Fil-A franchises is only 5%.