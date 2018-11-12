Crews battle apartment fire on Dunbar Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews battled an apartment fire Monday morning at 1114 Dunbar Street, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Evans says crews were dispatched to the incident at 4:58 a.m. and found “fire on multiple divisions” when they arrived on scene. Two units of the apartment building were impacted.
One person was treated for a minor injury, but no one was transported to the hospital.
As of about 5:45 a.m., the fire is under control. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
