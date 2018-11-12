Carolinas near top of ‘Most Stressed out’ states list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In a new study ranking the most stressed out states in the U.S., the Carolinas flexed their muscles. According to data analytics company Zippia, North Carolina is the 8th most stressed state while South Carolina fell just short of the top 10 finishing at #11.
Zippia says it used census and other government statistics ranging from 2012-2016 to come up with the rankings. The study’s six main criteria to measure stress were as follows:
- Long commute times
- Unemployment rates
- Hours worked
- Population density
- Home price to income ratio
- Percent uninsured population
The South dominates a majority of the top 10. Here’s how the list shook out:
- New Jersey
- Georgia
- Florida
- California
- New York
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Virginia
- Mississippi
Click here for a look at the full study.
