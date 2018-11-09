SC girl wins award for service project, gets surprise from deployed dad

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Friday was a very exciting one for a Midlands middle school student who got the surprise of her life.
It was a very sweet moment when Hailey Duncan’s father, U.S. Army Col. Rodney Duncan, surprised her at Blythewood Middle School.
Col. Duncan has been deployed in Afghanistan for a year. He made his appearance as Hailey was speaking at her school’s assembly about her Girl Scout Silver Award project.
As for Hailey’s silver award project?
She says she started that to help other military children cope with deployments.
