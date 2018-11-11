Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian was killed Saturday after being hit by a car on Highway 17 North near the Our Lady Star of the Seas Catholic Church.
According to City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling, the driver stopped immediately after striking the pedestrian and called the police. The pedestrian, described as a white male, was killed as a result of the crash.
Dowling says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or any other substances at the time of the crash. According to authorities other drivers reported to police they did not see the pedestrian in the roadway.
SCHP is investigating the incident.
WMBF News will continue to follow this story as more information is made available.
