Loris Fire trains for odd and unique rescue situations
By WMBF News Staff | November 11, 2018 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:10 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Loris Volunteer Firefighters hosted various fire departments from around the state Saturday, to sharpen skills associated with odd and unique rescue scenarios.

The groups covered unique rescue situations such as vehicle rescues, machinery rescues and even at home rescues. Among the groups participating were from Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Aynor.

LFD hosted the P.L. Vulcan Fire Training Concepts Man versus Machine course. Instructors were from FDNY, City of Miami FD, and Covington, KY FD.
Lt. Robert Rudelitch says the training helps sharpen the department’s skills in responding to a wide range of emergencies.

