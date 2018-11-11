Loris Fire trains for odd and unique rescue situations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Loris Volunteer Firefighters hosted various fire departments from around the state Saturday, to sharpen skills associated with odd and unique rescue scenarios.
The groups covered unique rescue situations such as vehicle rescues, machinery rescues and even at home rescues. Among the groups participating were from Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Aynor.
Lt. Robert Rudelitch says the training helps sharpen the department’s skills in responding to a wide range of emergencies.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.