Grand Strand Veterans Day observances & meal deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Communities around the United States will come together on November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day. Although it falls on a Sunday the official observance will fall on, Monday, November 12.
Observances around the Grand Strand look to honor all those who served our country.
- Grand Dunes community will host an America Flag Dedication beginning at 11 a.m. at the Grande Dunes Members Club.
- In Remembrance of those who lost their lives in World War I, a bell ringing ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
- Surfside Beach will host a Veterans Day Service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Surfside Drive.
- Florence will honor those who served with a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. at Florence Veterans Park, 601 Woody Jones Blvd.
- The City of North Myrtle Beach will host a Veterans Day Service at Veterans Plaza at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex on Monday, November 12. The event begins at 11:00 a.m.
Below is a list of businesses that will be offering meals and deals in honor of Veterans Day. Make sure to call ahead to make sure these deals are being offered:
FREE MEALS:
Applebee’s: Applebees has a tradition of offering veterans and active duty military a free meal on Nov. 11. It continues the tradition this year.
Bonefish Grill: Active and retired service members with valid military ID get a free appetizer, such as the Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip or Bang Bang Shrimp on Nov. 11.
Chili’s: Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Veterans’ Day Menu, Sunday, November 11.
Chipotle: By one get one free for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID from open to close on Veterans’ Day
Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active duty military receive a free piece of Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11.
Denny’s: free build your own grandslam from 5am to 12pm on November 11 and 12.
Dunkin Donuts: Free donut to all veterans and active duty military on November 11.
Golden Corral: Military Appreciation night is on Nov. 12 (observed Veterans Day) from 5pm to 9pm. Anyone who has served in the U.S. military is eligible to receive a free meal. Guests (including family) are welcome to join, but pay full menu pricing. Dine-in only.
Hooters: Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Hooters’ limited Veterans Day menu when they purchase any beverage on Veterans’ Day
Krispy Kreme: for doughnut and coffee on November 11 for veterans and active duty military with ID.
Little Caesars: all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military get a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.
Longhorn Steakhouse: free appetizer or dessert and 10% discount for veterans and active duty military.
Olive Garden: free entree for veterans and active duty military from the limited Veterans Day menu, as well as free unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks on Sunday, November 11.
On the Border: Veterans with a valid military ID or proof of service get a free Create-Your-Own-Combo 2 Meal. Served with Mexican rice and beans, plus endless chips and salsa.
Outback Steakhouse: free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on November 11 between 10 and 12. All active duty military, police, firefighters and first responders get 20 percent off.
Red Robin: all veterans and active duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fires on November 11.
Ruby Tuesday: free appetizer up to $10 for veterans and active duty military November 11.
Ryan’s: Every Monday is Military Monday at Ryan’s, and it happens that Veterans Day observed (Nov. 12) is a Monday this year. Military members (with ID) can get special discounts for themselves and up to three family members who dine with them. Discounted prices are $1.99 for a kids meal, $6.29 for lunch and $9.29 for dinner.
Shane’s Rib Shack: Military personnel and veterans get a free sandwich combo Nov. 8 through Nov. 10. Military ID or proof of service is required.
Texas Roadhouse: complimentary lunch and beverage from a special menu on November 11.
