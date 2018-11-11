Grand Strand Veterans Day observances & meal deals

Grand Strand Veterans Day observances & meal deals
By Aaron Ladd | November 11, 2018 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 10:50 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Communities around the United States will come together on November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day. Although it falls on a Sunday the official observance will fall on, Monday, November 12.

Observances around the Grand Strand look to honor all those who served our country.

  • Grand Dunes community will host an America Flag Dedication beginning at 11 a.m. at the Grande Dunes Members Club.
  • In Remembrance of those who lost their lives in World War I, a bell ringing ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
  • Surfside Beach will host a Veterans Day Service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial on Surfside Drive.
  • Florence will honor those who served with a Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. at Florence Veterans Park, 601 Woody Jones Blvd.
  • The City of North Myrtle Beach will host a Veterans Day Service at Veterans Plaza at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex on Monday, November 12. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. 

Below is a list of businesses that will be offering meals and deals in honor of Veterans Day. Make sure to call ahead to make sure these deals are being offered:

FREE MEALS:

Applebee’s: Applebees has a tradition of offering veterans and active duty military a free meal on Nov. 11. It continues the tradition this year.

Bonefish Grill: Active and retired service members with valid military ID get a free appetizer, such as the Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip or Bang Bang Shrimp on Nov. 11.

Chili’s: Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Veterans’ Day Menu, Sunday, November 11.

Chipotle: By one get one free for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID from open to close on Veterans’ Day

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active duty military receive a free piece of Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: free build your own grandslam from 5am to 12pm on November 11 and 12.

Dunkin Donuts: Free donut to all veterans and active duty military on November 11.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation night is on Nov. 12 (observed Veterans Day) from 5pm to 9pm. Anyone who has served in the U.S. military is eligible to receive a free meal. Guests (including family) are welcome to join, but pay full menu pricing. Dine-in only.

Hooters: Veterans and active duty military receive a free entree from Hooters’ limited Veterans Day menu when they purchase any beverage on Veterans’ Day

Krispy Kreme: for doughnut and coffee on November 11 for veterans and active duty military with ID.

Little Caesars: all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military get a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores nationwide this Veterans Day.

Longhorn Steakhouse: free appetizer or dessert and 10% discount for veterans and active duty military.

Olive Garden: free entree for veterans and active duty military from the limited Veterans Day menu, as well as free unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks on Sunday, November 11.

On the Border: Veterans with a valid military ID or proof of service get a free Create-Your-Own-Combo 2 Meal. Served with Mexican rice and beans, plus endless chips and salsa.

Outback Steakhouse: free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on November 11 between 10 and 12. All active duty military, police, firefighters and first responders get 20 percent off.

Red Robin: all veterans and active duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fires on November 11.

Ruby Tuesday: free appetizer up to $10 for veterans and active duty military November 11.

Ryan’s: Every Monday is Military Monday at Ryan’s, and it happens that Veterans Day observed (Nov. 12) is a Monday this year. Military members (with ID) can get special discounts for themselves and up to three family members who dine with them. Discounted prices are $1.99 for a kids meal, $6.29 for lunch and $9.29 for dinner.

Shane’s Rib Shack: Military personnel and veterans get a free sandwich combo Nov. 8 through Nov. 10. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Texas Roadhouse: complimentary lunch and beverage from a special menu on November 11.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.