Georgetown County deputies investigating Hemingway man’s suspicious death

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Hemingway man Saturday.
James Edward Walker, 41, of Hemingway was found dead in his home just hours after being involved in an altercation Friday, November 9 in the Knox Swamp area of Georgetown County.
According to investigators, Walker was found deceased in his home and transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. GCSO is not certain at this time whether the altercation and Walker’s death are connected.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week as GCSO continues to investigate.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing situation as more information come available.
