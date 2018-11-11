Franks quiets home crowd, Florida beats South Carolina 35-31

"I'm a super emotional player," Franks said. "That what makes it a two-way street. Lots of people are going to like me and lots of people aren't going to like me. Maybe that's something I shouldn't have did. But at the same time, I'm an emotional player. I want to win as much as anybody in the world. I'm an emotional guy. That's the way I play my game. I do apologize for that."