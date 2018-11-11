Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Horry County.
According to Corporal Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 707. Officials say both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling southbound on 707 when the bicyclist was hit from behind.
The vehicle involved left the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.