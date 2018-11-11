Andrews man sentenced to 30 years for arson that killed 12 year old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to 30 years in jail Saturday for an arson fire that claimed the life of a 12 year old boy. Randy Collins, 48, of Andrews, was convicted by a jury of criminal conspiracy and first-degree arson.
The sentence for conspiracy was the maximum, while 30 years was the minimum for the first-degree arson charge.
“S.C. law provides that an Arson is elevated to first-degree when the fire results in death and it does not matter whether or not death or injury was intended,” said Deputy Solicitor Alicia Ricahardson, one of the three prosecutors. "
In this case, the consequence was the death of a 12-year-old child,” Richardson finished.
Collins had no significant prior criminal history, but law enforcement learned he had at least five prior homes that caught fire and made multiple insurance claims for fire loss, including two claims at the same home.
