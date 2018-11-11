AMBER ALERT: Gastonia Police searching for missing 3-year-old

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins, who police say was abducted from a Gastonia apartment complex.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Boykins is a 3-year-old African American female, approximately 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.
Police believe a 57-year-old man named Maurice Knox abducted Boykins from the Hudson Woods apartment complex off E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia.
Knox was last seen traveling in a Black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122.
The suspected abductor, Knox, is a 6′1″ inches tall, 200 pound African American man. He has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing black rim glasses, red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes, according to the AMBER Alert news release.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598 or call 911 or *HP.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.