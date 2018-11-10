Monarch Roofing thanks Veteran by giving her a new roof

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Every person has a story and for veteran Beth Burton hers has taken her from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Army, but it has also come with a great deal of loss and struggle. Most recently after the devastation of Hurricane Florence.
One of the greatest theme’s of Beth’s journey is strength and others have reached out to help her.
On Friday, she received a special surprise ahead of this year’s Veteran’s Day.
“I called Chris from the Vet center and asked if he knew anybody that can come patch my roof from two hurricanes and it’s leaking through.," Burton said. "Next thing I knew Monarch was out here, now all these guys are out here helping me and it’s amazing. I just…I don’t even know what to say It’s the greatest Veterans Day gift that anybody can get. And I appreciate it.”
Every year Monarch Roofing selects a Veteran or Service Member that has been nominated or brought to their attention due to the condition of their home and especially their roof for the FREE Roof Give Away ‘Roof for Troops’ Program.
Monarch Roofing said through the Roofs for Troops program they can gift a roof to a special Veteran and make an impact.
“Miss Beth has had a wealth of issues.," Bohardt said. "You think things go bad and possibly get any better for yourself. Well, when you read her story and see how she has come through in the end, you feel like I can make it through anything.”
Monarch Roofing said they are so honored to have the opportunity to help Burton with her roof but that they believe her home needs a bit more help.
The company told some of their community partners about her and they all jumped on board to help.
Representatives from Vet Center, Carolina Cool, Gator Fence, Patriot Painting & Horry County ROTC also suprised her with the news that their trade will be donating services as well.
"Of course, her injury that she sustained protecting us. Then of course her husband passed away. Her service dog passed away. The flood. The hurricane. It just kept piling on her and piling on her. This has been a project that she's taken on for the last year or so that she's been taking care of herself."
And Burton is very thankful for the unexpected gift.
“Everybody’s not giving up on me," Burton said. "You know, even when I give up on myself sometimes. But thank you. Thank you.”
