Ex-IS captive recalls captivity, seeing her son killed

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man holds an young girl who has been rescued from the Islamic State group in the Hamima area east of the historic town of Palmyra, after she arrived with others liberated hostages to the southern province of Sweida, Syria, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Islamic State group militants shot and killed two children during an operation to liberate a group of hostages from southern Syria that were being held by the extremist group since July, a father and activists said Friday. (SANA via AP) (AP)