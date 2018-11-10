Darlington 5k for fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Communities across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee continue to pay tribute to fallen Sgt. Terrence Carraway. On Friday, November 9, Darlington Raceway and Academy Sports + Outdoors brought the first 5K race to the ‘Lady in Black’ with proceeds benefittign the Carraway family.
“We’re very excited to host the Darlington Raceway 5K Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors under the lights at our historic track,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “This is a unique opportunity for these runners to be the first to race under the lights at a venue where many historic finishes have taken place. We encourage all runners to get signed up early for this event and have some fun running under the lights on Friday, November 9.”
The 5K course will start and end at the start-finish line of the race track. All participants will receive a t-shirt for their efforts.
