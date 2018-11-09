Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in a Murrells Inlet homeless camp

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Garden City man has been charged with the murder of a person found dead in a homeless camp in the Murrells Inlet area, and the beating and robbery of another.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Markey Terrill Faulkner was arrested Friday in Myrtle Beach and charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On Nov. 4, GCSO deputies and investigators responded to a report of a deceased man in a homeless camp in the county line in Murrells Inlet. It was determined the victim had been robbed and murdered.
Another person at the camp had also been robbed and badly beaten, the release stated.
