Restaurant Scorecard: Mold, Slime, Odors. Plus a new restaurant is open, and we have a perfect score.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Uncooked food spoiled with slime and an odor, mold on vegetables, bread pans seen on top of trash cans before being moved into the oven and ice buildup in several places.
Let's get started with this week's Resturant Scorecard.
First up, Toffino's Italian Bakery and Deli at 550 Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach. During this inspection—DHEC inspectors noted some ready to eat foods without date markings.
Cooked potatoes and macaroni salad were also found cooling in a walk-in cooler covered with paper and tightly wrapped saran wrap.
Boxes of tortellini and potato gnocchi were in the cooler with ice build up and bread pans were found on top of trash cans before being moved into the oven.
Pizza boxes were also found stored on the floor. Toffino’s received a 79 out of 100.
The place you go to “takhomasak” takes home a perfect score. Congratulations to Steak and Shake at 116 Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach for scoring a 100.
How about a new restaurant that brings Asia-Pacific culture to the heart of Conway? What used to house an Italian restaurant now represents the Pacific country of Vietnam.
Saigon Bistro opened its doors just a few months ago and serves home-style Vietnamese meals.
Saigon Bistro is at 1600 Main Street in Conway across from Collins Park.
