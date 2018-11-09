Police: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for illegal drugs

Ashley Michelle Davis (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | November 9, 2018 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:13 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested Thursday after her baby allegedly tested positive for illegal drugs.

Ashley Michelle Davis, 21, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.

On July 17, a Department of Social Services employee informed police that the baby, who was born in April, tested positive for illegal drugs, a Conway police incident report states.

A DSS safety plan was established and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest, according to police. She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

