Police: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for illegal drugs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested Thursday after her baby allegedly tested positive for illegal drugs.
Ashley Michelle Davis, 21, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.
On July 17, a Department of Social Services employee informed police that the baby, who was born in April, tested positive for illegal drugs, a Conway police incident report states.
A DSS safety plan was established and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest, according to police. She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
