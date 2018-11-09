Obama, Santa, Darwin just a few of the names on Horry County write-in ballots

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tuesday’s midterm election provided political drama, but it’s the names on the write-in ballots that provided the laughs.
As is the case each election year, some voters chose interesting names to write in on their ballot.
Some of those who garnered votes for comptroller general where former President Barack Obama and “an actual elephant.”
For the commissioner of agriculture, one person wanted Hillary Clinton to have the job, while someone else voted for “someone else.”
A voter must have thought representing District 68 in the State House would be a “Mission: Impossible,” which might explain why Tom Cruise was their write-in choice.
The father of the theory of evolution by natural selection, Charles Darwin, found his name written down for a number of categories.
In the race for probate judge, perhaps one voter was hoping to see some “greased lightning” on the bench, which is why they wrote in John Travolta.
Then there’s the perennial favorite whose name some voters hold in higher esteem than any others. That would be Ol’ St. Nick himself – Santa Claus.
The complete list of write-in candidates can be viewed below:
